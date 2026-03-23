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Danny Coulombe News: Set to pitch Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Coulombe (illness) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Monday's exhibition against the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox sent Coulombe home from camp Saturday after he fell ill, but the veteran reliever has apparently made a full recovery following a couple days of rest. After signing with Boston just under two weeks ago, Coulombe made just one Grapefruit League appearance, but he should still be on track to make the Red Sox's Opening Day bullpen if he checks out fine following Monday's outing.

Danny Coulombe
Boston Red Sox
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