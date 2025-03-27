Danny Jansen Injury: Expected to be ready to go Friday
Jansen (rib) is expected to be in the lineup for the Rays' opener Friday against the Rockies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Jansen didn't have any limitations while going through a simulated game Wednesday and evidently bounced back well Thursday, which should clear the way for his Opening Day availability. He is expected to operate as Tampa Bay's primary catcher this season.
