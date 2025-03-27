Fantasy Baseball
Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen Injury: Expected to be ready to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Jansen (rib) is expected to be in the lineup for the Rays' opener Friday against the Rockies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Jansen didn't have any limitations while going through a simulated game Wednesday and evidently bounced back well Thursday, which should clear the way for his Opening Day availability. He is expected to operate as Tampa Bay's primary catcher this season.

Danny Jansen
Tampa Bay Rays
