Danny Jansen Injury: Playing simulated game Wednesday

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Jansen (rib) will play 5-to-6 innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If he gets through the workout without any lingering issues with his pulled rib muscle, Jansen will be active for the Rays for Friday's opener. Kenny Piper has joined the club as a contingency and would be added to the roster in the event Jansen isn't ready.