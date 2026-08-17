Danny Jansen Injury: Rehabbing with Triple-A Round Rock
Jansen (forearm) went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Originally reported to be rehabbing at Double-A Frisco, Jansen played the fifth game of a rehab assignment with the Express. He caught seven innings Sunday and is 5-for-15 with two walks during his stay in Round Rock. Texas manager Skip Schumaker told MLB.com that he could "be ready soon."
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