Danny Jansen Injury: Rehabbing with Triple-A Round Rock

Jansen (forearm) went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Originally reported to be rehabbing at Double-A Frisco, Jansen played the fifth game of a rehab assignment with the Express. He caught seven innings Sunday and is 5-for-15 with two walks during his stay in Round Rock. Texas manager Skip Schumaker told MLB.com that he could "be ready soon."