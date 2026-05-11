Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 2:06pm

Jansen is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Rangers open up a series versus Arizona. Jansen has netted only one hit over his last five contests.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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