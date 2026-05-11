Danny Jansen News: Absent from lineup
Jansen is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Rangers open up a series versus Arizona. Jansen has netted only one hit over his last five contests.
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