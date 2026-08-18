Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Activated off 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Rangers activated Jansen (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Jansen is finally ready to rejoin the Rangers after missing more than two months with a right forearm strain. The veteran catcher slashed .188/.291/.312 with three homers in 46 games before getting hurt and went 5-for-15 in five rehab contests. Though Jansen will likely receive the bulk of the reps at catcher for the Rangers down the stretch, he could be eased back into a full workload after missing so much time.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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