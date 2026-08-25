Danny Jansen News: Drives in three during loss

Jansen went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss against the White Sox.

Jansen took Anthony Kay deep for a two-run homer in the fifth inning before adding an RBI double one frame later. The two extra-base hits were his first knocks since returning from the injured list after he failed to reach base in his first 10 plate appearances following his activation. Jansen has struggled offensively overall this season, batting just .169 with a .590 OPS, four homers, seven doubles, one triple, 15 RBI, 13 runs and one stolen base across 46 games.