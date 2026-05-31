Danny Jansen News: Getting rest Sunday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Jansen will get a routine breather after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties for the Rangers on Sunday.
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