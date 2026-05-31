Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Jansen will get a routine breather after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties for the Rangers on Sunday.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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