Danny Jansen News: Heading to bench Monday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Jansen will be rested Monday after he picked up starts behind the plate in the final two games of the Rangers' weekend series versus the Athletics. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties in the series opener against New York.
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