Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Jansen will be rested Monday after he picked up starts behind the plate in the final two games of the Rangers' weekend series versus the Athletics. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties in the series opener against New York.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Jansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Jansen See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
14 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
18 days ago