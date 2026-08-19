Danny Jansen News: Hitless in return
Jansen went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.
Jansen played his first game since being activated from the 60-day injured list. He's been out the beggining of June due to a forearm injury. He's expected to serve as the team's primary starter behind the dish, although a .165/.269/.299 slash line should limit his fantasy appeal.
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