Danny Jansen News: Idle Monday
Jansen is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.
Jansen will be on the bench for the start of Monday's series opener while Kyle Higashioka serves behind home plate and bats sixth. In eight games since April 1, Jansen has gone 4-for-23 (.174) with two RBI and nine strikeouts.
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