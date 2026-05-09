Danny Jansen News: Idle Saturday
Jansen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Jansen will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 0-for-3 during a loss in Friday's series opener. Kyle Higashioka will catch for starter Jack Leiter and bat eighth.
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