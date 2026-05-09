Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Jansen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Jansen will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 0-for-3 during a loss in Friday's series opener. Kyle Higashioka will catch for starter Jack Leiter and bat eighth.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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