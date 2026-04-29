Danny Jansen News: Idle Wednesday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Jansen will receive a breather for the afternoon contest after he started behind the dish in three of the Rangers' previous four games. Kyle Higashioka will receive the nod at catcher Wednesday and will form a battery with starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
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