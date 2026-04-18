Danny Jansen News: Not in Saturday's lineup
Jansen is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Saturday.
It'll be the second time in three days that Jansen will be on the bench, with Kyle Higashioka serving behind home plate and batting ninth while catching pitches from Nathan Eovaldi. Jansen went 1-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-0 win over Seattle.
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