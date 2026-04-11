Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jansen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Jansen has notched a hit in each of Texas' last two games but will retreat to the dugout to begin Saturday's contest. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties instead and bat seventh.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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