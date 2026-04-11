Danny Jansen News: On bench Saturday
Jansen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Jansen has notched a hit in each of Texas' last two games but will retreat to the dugout to begin Saturday's contest. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties instead and bat seventh.
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