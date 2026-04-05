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Danny Jansen News: Opening on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Jansen isn't in the Rangers' starting lineup Sunday versus the Reds.

Jansen started behind the plate each of Texas' past four games, and he'll get a well-deserved rest Sunday. The veteran catcher has performed well to begin the season, slashing .250/.250/.458 with a home run and six RBI through 24 plate appearances. Kyle Higashioka is behind the dish for the Rangers in Sunday's series finale.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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