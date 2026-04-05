Danny Jansen News: Opening on bench Sunday
Jansen isn't in the Rangers' starting lineup Sunday versus the Reds.
Jansen started behind the plate each of Texas' past four games, and he'll get a well-deserved rest Sunday. The veteran catcher has performed well to begin the season, slashing .250/.250/.458 with a home run and six RBI through 24 plate appearances. Kyle Higashioka is behind the dish for the Rangers in Sunday's series finale.
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