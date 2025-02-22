Danny Jansen News: Pops homer in spring debut

Jansen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Jansen has spent most of his time working with the pitching staff to begin spring training, though he homered in his first at-bat of the exhibition season. He was signed by the Rays this offseason in the hopes of bolstering the offense, and he should have the chance to top his career-high of 324 plate appearances if he can remain healthy.