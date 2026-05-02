Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Pops homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:03am

Jansen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

The home run was the second of the season for Jansen, who has logged RBI in his last two starts. In between a hot start to the season and these last two contests, the catcher hasn't offered much offense, going 7-for-43 (.163) with zero RBI and two runs scored over 15 games.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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