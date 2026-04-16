Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Receiving rest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Jansen will receive a breather for Thursday's matinee game after he started behind the dish both of the previous two nights. Kyle Higashioka will step in at catcher and form a battery with starting pitcher Jack Leiter in the series finale.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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