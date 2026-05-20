Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Resting for day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Jansen will receive a breather for the day game after he caught all nine innings of Tuesday night's 10-0 win and went 1-for-5 with a double and a run. Kyle Higashioka will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale in Colorado.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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