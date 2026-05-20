Danny Jansen News: Resting for day game
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Jansen will receive a breather for the day game after he caught all nine innings of Tuesday night's 10-0 win and went 1-for-5 with a double and a run. Kyle Higashioka will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale in Colorado.
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