Danny Jansen News: Resting up Tuesday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
The Rangers will give Jansen a breather after he started behind the plate both of the previous two nights. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate, forming a battery with starting pitcher Jack Leiter.
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