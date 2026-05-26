Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Resting up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

The Rangers will give Jansen a breather after he started behind the plate both of the previous two nights. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate, forming a battery with starting pitcher Jack Leiter.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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