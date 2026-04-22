Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jansen will get a routine day off after handling catching duties in the Rangers' previous two contests. Kyle Higashioka will draw the start behind the plate Wednesday.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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