Danny Jansen News: Resting up Wednesday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Jansen will get a routine day off after handling catching duties in the Rangers' previous two contests. Kyle Higashioka will draw the start behind the plate Wednesday.
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