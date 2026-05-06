Danny Jansen News: Resting Wednesday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Jansen will be given the night off after he had started behind the plate in three of the Rangers' previous four contests. Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties Wednesday.
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