Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Jansen is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Guardians on Friday.

Jansen will be on the bench for the start of Friday's contest while Kyle Higashioka starts behind home plate and bats eighth while catching pitches from Kumar Rocker. Jansen has gone 7-for-56 (.125) with one steal, two home runs and five RBI since May 1.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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