Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Jansen drew starts in both of the Rangers' first two contests of the season, but he'll get a chance to catch his breath while Texas closes out its series in Philadelphia with a day game. Though Kyle Higashioka will receive the nod at catcher Sunday, Jansen looks to be Option 1A behind the plate for the time being.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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