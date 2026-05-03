Danny Jansen News: Taking seat Sunday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Jansen will get a breather Sunday after he made starts at catcher in the first two games of the series. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and will form a battery with starting pitcher Jack Leiter.
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