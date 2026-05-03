Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Jansen will get a breather Sunday after he made starts at catcher in the first two games of the series. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and will form a battery with starting pitcher Jack Leiter.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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