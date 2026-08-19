Danny Jansen News: Taking seat Wednesday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Jansen made his return from the 60-day injured list and picked up his first start for the Rangers since June 1 in Tuesday's 5-0 win, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while playing nine innings behind the dish. The 31-year-old will likely see the majority of the starts at catcher now that he's healthy again, but he'll give way to Elias Diaz on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Jansen See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week31 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week73 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)79 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target81 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target88 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Jansen See More