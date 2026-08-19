Danny Jansen headshot

Danny Jansen News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Jansen made his return from the 60-day injured list and picked up his first start for the Rangers since June 1 in Tuesday's 5-0 win, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while playing nine innings behind the dish. The 31-year-old will likely see the majority of the starts at catcher now that he's healthy again, but he'll give way to Elias Diaz on Wednesday.

Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers
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