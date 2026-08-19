Danny Jansen News: Taking seat Wednesday

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Jansen made his return from the 60-day injured list and picked up his first start for the Rangers since June 1 in Tuesday's 5-0 win, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while playing nine innings behind the dish. The 31-year-old will likely see the majority of the starts at catcher now that he's healthy again, but he'll give way to Elias Diaz on Wednesday.