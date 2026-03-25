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Danny Young Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Atlanta placed Young (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Young is unlikely to be ready to make his season debut for Atlanta until later this summer while he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent back in May. The southpaw reliever could be shifted to the 60-day IL at some point when Atlanta needs to open up another spot on the 40-man roster.

Danny Young
Atlanta Braves
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