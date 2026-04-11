Danny Young Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL
Atlanta transferred Young (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Young is on the mend from Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to return from the injured list until closer to the All-Star break, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline. He'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to Luke Williams, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
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