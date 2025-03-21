Danny Young News: Appears on track for bullpen role

Young will likely win a spot on the Opening Day roster, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

The 30-year-old would provide the Mets' bullpen with a second lefty behind A.J. Minter, who still isn't guaranteed to avoid a brief IL stint to begin the year after undergoing hip surgery last August. Young has a 3:0 K:BB over three Grapefruit League innings this spring, and after posting a 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB over 37.2 regular-season innings in 2024, he'll likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role.