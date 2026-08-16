Danny Young headshot

Danny Young News: Cast off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:38pm

Atlanta designated Young for assignment on Sunday.

Young will cede his spot on the roster to another left-handed option in Ray Kerr, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Young earned his pink slip after surrendering nine earned runs on nine hits and five walks in 3.2 innings over his last four outings.

Danny Young
Atlanta Braves
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