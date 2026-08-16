Danny Young News: Cast off 40-man roster
Atlanta designated Young for assignment on Sunday.
Young will cede his spot on the roster to another left-handed option in Ray Kerr, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Young earned his pink slip after surrendering nine earned runs on nine hits and five walks in 3.2 innings over his last four outings.
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