Dansby Swanson Injury: Exits with cramps

Swanson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with a left glute cramp, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson hit a two-RBI double and stole a base in the second inning but was replaced on defense to begin the bottom half of the frame. The Cubs may decide to sit him down Wednesday as a precaution, which would give Matt Shaw or Nicky Lopez a start in the infield.