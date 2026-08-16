Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson Injury: Leaves game early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 1:40pm

Swanson was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals midway through his first at-bat in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Following his first swing of the afternoon, Swanson immediately felt discomfort and left the game with a trainer by his side. James Triantos came on to pinch hit for Swanson and will likely cover second base for the remainder of the contest while Nico Hoerner shifts over to Swanson's spot in the field at shortstop. The Cubs should provide official word on his injury later in the day.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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