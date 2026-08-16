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Dansby Swanson Injury: Set for IL stint with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Swanson (oblique) is set be placed on the injured list, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson was removed from Sunday's 11-4 loss to St. Louis in the bottom of the third inning after torquing the left side of his body on a first-pitch swing in his only at-bat of the day. The severity of the oblique injury is currently unknown, and Swanson will undergo an MRI on Monday. The 32-year-old is likely looking at a lengthy absence, and in his absence, Nico Hoerner will likely slide over to shortstop for the time being.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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