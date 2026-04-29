Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson Injury: Taking seat for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Swanson (glute) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Swanson was lifted prior to the bottom of the second inning in Tuesday's 8-3 win after experiencing a left glute cramp. The Cubs haven't indicated that Swanson is dealing with anything more significant than the cramp, so he's presumably just getting some extra rest Wednesday as a matter of precaution. Chicago is off Thursday, so Swanson will get two full days to recover before likely returning to the lineup Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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