Dansby Swanson News: Back in action Friday
Swanson (glute) will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Swanson didn't start the Cubs' last game Wednesday due to a left glute cramp, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener. The 32-year-old is hitting only .214 in his first 30 games this season, but the counting stats have been there with six home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases.
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