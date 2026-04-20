Dansby Swanson News: Blasts fifth homer Monday

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Swanson took advantage of a sinker left over the middle by Aaron Nola, blasting it over the center-field wall to extend the Cubs' lead in the second inning. It marked the shortstop's fifth homer of the season, and he owns a respectable .733 OPS despite a .192 batting average through 22 games. A career .250 hitter, improvement in the batting average department would help boost Swanson's overall fantasy value.