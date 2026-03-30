Dansby Swanson News: Collects first hits of season

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Swanson started the season going 0-for-8 with three walks across the first three games against Washington, but he got on the board with his first hits of the year Monday. The shortstop is traditionally a slow starter with a .670 career OPS in March and April, which is his lowest of any month. Even if he scuffles some, Swanson should maintain a regular role for the Cubs, and his MLB track record suggests that production will come.