Dansby Swanson News: Day off Saturday
Swanson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Swanson snapped his four-game hitless streak with a double in Friday's contest, and he'll now receive a day to reset after posting just a .369 OPS through 53 plate appearances since the start of May. Nico Hoerner will slide to shortstop in Swanson's absence, opening up second base for Matt Shaw.
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