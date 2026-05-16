Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Day off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Swanson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Swanson snapped his four-game hitless streak with a double in Friday's contest, and he'll now receive a day to reset after posting just a .369 OPS through 53 plate appearances since the start of May. Nico Hoerner will slide to shortstop in Swanson's absence, opening up second base for Matt Shaw.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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