Dansby Swanson News: Extends hitting streak with homer

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers.

Swanson clubbed his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning, which extended his modest hitting streak to three games. Before this recent stretch, the veteran shortstop was batting just .133 in May, and he's still under the .200 mark for the year to go along with a subpar .669 OPS. Swanson will likely be allowed to play his way out of his early-season slump, but fantasy managers may want to consider some other options in shallow formats if his struggles persist for too long.