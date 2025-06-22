Dansby Swanson News: Getting first day off of season

Swanson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After starting Chicago's first 76 games, Swanson will get his first day off of the season Sunday, with Nico Hoerner getting the nod at shortstop in his stead. Swanson played in at least 147 games in both of his first two years with the Cubs, and he played in all 162 games during his last season in Atlanta back in 2022. Swanson should return to the lineup Monday in St. Louis.