Dansby Swanson News: Getting rare day off Sunday

Swanson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After starting Chicago's first 76 games, Swanson will get his first breather of the year Sunday, with Nico Hoerner sliding over to shortstop from second base. Swanson played in at least 147 games in each of his first two years with the Cubs, and he played in all 162 games during his last season in Atlanta back in 2022, so rest days don't come often for the 31-year-old. Swanson figures to reenter the lineup Monday in St. Louis.