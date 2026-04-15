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Dansby Swanson News: Goes deep again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Swanson went 3-for-5 with a solo home, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Phillies.

Swanson appears to be heating up, as he now has three home runs across his last four games. The shortstop's batting average is still sitting at just .200, but his recent surge suggests that figure will continue to climb. Swanson has also yet to sit out a game this season, and his consistent playing time should offer him plenty of opportunities to keep racking up counting stats while he's locked in at the plate.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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