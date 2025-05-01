Fantasy Baseball
Dansby Swanson News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.

Some early-season struggles pushed Swanson down in the batting order recently, but he's responded well to the move. Over his last three games, the shortstop has gone 6-for-11 with two home runs. For the year, Swanson is now batting .213 with six long balls, and he seems to be snapping out of his slump.

