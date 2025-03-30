Dansby Swanson News: Hits first home run

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Swanson connected for his first home run of the season against the team that drafted him first overall back in 2015. The shortstop had 16 long balls a year ago, which snapped a three-season streak of hitting at least 20 home runs. If he stays healthy, Swanson should be able to make a run at the 20-homer plateau again in 2025.