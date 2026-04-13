Dansby Swanson News: Homers in loss
Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Phillies.
Swanson was a bright spot for the Cubs in a tough loss, as he connected for his third home run of the season in the fourth inning. All of the shortstop's long balls have come in the last eight games, including one in each of his last two contests. Swanson is starting to get his bat going after a sluggish start to the year, and he could be back on track to reach the 20-homer plateau for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
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