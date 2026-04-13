Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Phillies.

Swanson was a bright spot for the Cubs in a tough loss, as he connected for his third home run of the season in the fourth inning. All of the shortstop's long balls have come in the last eight games, including one in each of his last two contests. Swanson is starting to get his bat going after a sluggish start to the year, and he could be back on track to reach the 20-homer plateau for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dansby Swanson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dansby Swanson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago