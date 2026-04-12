Dansby Swanson News: Homers, scores three runs Sunday

Swanson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Swanson has had a tough start to the 2026 season, as he entered Sunday's game with a .149 average and .515 OPS through the first 14 games. The shortstop got the scoring started for the Cubs in this one, taking Bubba Chandler deep to lead off the bottom of the third inning. He later walked and scored in the seventh and eighth innings. Swanson is slashing .163/.311/.306 with two home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:17 BB:K across 61 trips to the plate.