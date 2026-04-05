Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Launches first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:04pm

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

It's been a rough start to the year for Swanson, who snapped an 0-for-10 slump across his previous three appearances with the long ball Sunday, which was his first of the season. Overall, he's batting just .138 with a .498 OPS through eight games. The veteran shortstop has gotten off to slow starts in the past, and the Cubs should give him a pretty long leash despite his struggles so far due to his proven track record.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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