Dansby Swanson News: Pops first spring home run

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Swanson, who has appeared in only two Cactus League games so far, mustered his first long ball of the spring slate Friday. The veteran shortstop shouldn't need a ton of work to get ready for the regular season, and he'll look to build on the 24 home runs and 77 RBI he tallied across 159 regular-season games for the Cubs in 2025. Swanson did say earlier this month that he is willing to swap some power for more contact in 2026. He's batted below .245 in each of his three seasons in Chicago but hit .277 in 2022 with Atlanta, so there could be room for improvement in this category, though his homer total might decrease as well.