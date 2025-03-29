Dansby Swanson News: Reaches twice, swipes bag in loss

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. He also stole a base.

Swanson is off to a decent start early in the season, as he now has a hit in three of Chicago's first four games, though he's still seeking his first multi-hit effort. The shortstop also recorded his first stolen base of 2025 on Friday. Swanson underwent core muscle surgery in October, but he returned in time for spring training and looks fully healthy to begin the year. He could be primed to once again reach double figures in steals and home runs, something he's done twice over the past three seasons.